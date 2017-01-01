Tunisia opposition says to step up protests until 2018 budget dropped
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TUNIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia's main opposition party
will step up protests until the government drops the "unjust"
2018 budget, its leader said on Tuesday, a day after
demonstrations against austerity measures broke out.
"Today we have a meeting with the opposition parties to
coordinate our movements, but we will stay on the street and we
will increase the pace of the protests until the unjust
financial law will be dropped," Popular Front leader Hamma
Hamm ...
