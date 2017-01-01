Tunisia opposition says to step up protests until 2018 budget dropped

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TUNIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia's main opposition party

will step up protests until the government drops the "unjust"

2018 budget, its leader said on Tuesday, a day after

demonstrations against austerity measures broke out.

"Today we have a meeting with the opposition parties to

coordinate our movements, but we will stay on the street and we

will increase the pace of the protests until the unjust

financial law will be dropped," Popular Front leader Hamma

Hamm ...