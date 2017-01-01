BC-AS--India-Movie Anthe, 0162
Indian court: Theaters do not have to play national anthem<
NEW DELHI (AP) - India's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling that ordered the national anthem to be played before movie screenings while audiences stand, a ruling that sparked a spate of arrests and attacks on cinema-goers who refused to rise.
The new decision, Indian news outlets reported, allows theaters to choose whether to play the national anthem.
The 2016 ruling, which the cour ...
