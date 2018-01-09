EGuinea-politics-coup-UN

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UN vows to support Eq. Guinea after 'coup' plot

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - A United Nations special envoy has assured oil-rich Equatorial Guinea it will be supported in its "stabilisation efforts" following a "coup attempt" against President Teodoro Obiang, Africa's longest-serving leader.

Francois Lounceny Fall, a former prime minister of Guinea, arrived in Equatorial Guinea over the weekend to meet Obiang and to "gather more information" on the putsch that Malabo said was m ...