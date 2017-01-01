Tennis-Bartoli looking forward to return to court

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli just wants to enjoy herself and play big matches when she returns to competitive tennis in March after more than four years in retirement.

The Frenchwoman quit tennis in 2013 weeks after winning her maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon, saying her body could no longer cope with the demands of the sport. She contracted a serious virus last year and feared for her life.

The 33-year-old said she had been psychologically damaged by a ...