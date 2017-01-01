Cricket-Bayliss to step down as England coach next year

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Trevor Bayliss will step down as England coach when his contract expires after the home Ashes series in 2019, the Australian said on Tuesday.

Bayliss took the job in 2015, leading England to a home series win over Australia and to the 2016 World Twenty20 final, but he informed England cricket director Andrew Strauss a year ago that he was planning to step down.

"I told Andrew Strauss probably 12 months ago that September 2019 is when I'm contracted to and that would see ...