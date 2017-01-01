JK-COUNCIL-TRADE - J-K: Goods over Rs 3432 cr traded via two LoC points in 3 yrs

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Goods worth Rs 3432.94 crore were traded between business establishments of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) via two LoC points of Chakan-Da-Bagh and Salamabad along the Indo-Pak border during last three years.

The information was provided by Jammu and Kashmir Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga in a written reply to a question of National Conference MLC Shehnaz Ganai in the state Legislative Council today.

The value of items traded by the Indian bus ...