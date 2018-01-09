SKorea-NKorea-diplomacy-defence-hotline lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Koreas agree to restore military hotline: Seoul official

ATTENTION - ADDS background, detail ///

Seoul, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - North and South Korea agreed Tuesday to restore a military hotline that had been closed for nearly two years, an official said, less than a week after a cross-border civilian phone link was reopened.

The North said during the rivals' first formal talks in more than two years that a line in the western part of the border had been put back into action, the South's vice ...