Sumo champs perform New Year ritual after scandal-hit 2017

By Harumi OZAWA

Tokyo, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - Sumo's three grand champions clapped their hands and stamped their feet in a traditional New Year offering to the Shinto gods Tuesday, as the sport seeks to turn the page on a scandal-hit 2017.

Wearing just their traditional white knotted belts -- or "kesho-mawashi" -- with colourful aprons, the "Yokozuna" ch ...