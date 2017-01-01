REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan rejects S.Korean call for extra steps over 'comfort women'

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan said on Tuesday it can "by no

means" accept South Korea's call for more steps to help "comfort

women", a euphemism for girls and women forced to work in

Japan's wartime brothels, a divisive issue that Japan says was

resolved with a 2015 deal.

Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes

Japan's 1910-45 colonisation but the U.S. allies are central ...