REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan rejects S.Korean call for extra steps over 'comfort women'
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan said on Tuesday it can "by no
means" accept South Korea's call for more steps to help "comfort
women", a euphemism for girls and women forced to work in
Japan's wartime brothels, a divisive issue that Japan says was
resolved with a 2015 deal.
Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes
Japan's 1910-45 colonisation but the U.S. allies are central ...
