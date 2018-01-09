Singapore-Britain-Netherlands-crime-Shell 2ndlead

Singapore holds 17 men, seizes tanker over alleged Shell oil theft

Singapore, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - Singaporean authorities have arrested 17 men for allegedly stealing fuel from a major Shell refinery, and seized an oil tanker and millions of dollars in cash, police said.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 63, were detained in raids across Singapore on Sunday after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant first alerted police in August. Several of the suspects ...