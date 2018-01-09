Switzerland-bank-forex-earnings

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Swiss central bank eyes record profit for 2017

Zurich, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - The Swiss central bank said Tuesday it expected to post a record profit of 54 billion Swiss francs ($55 billion, 46 billion euros) for 2017, amid gains on its foreign currency and gold holdings.

The Swiss National Bank said it had raked in 49 billion Swiss francs in profits on its foreign currency positions alone.

The value of its gold reserves meanwhile grew by three billion francs, while its holdings in Swiss fran ...