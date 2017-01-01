Cricket-Indian board gives Pathan backdated doping ban

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan has received a five-month ban due to a doping violation but will be free to play from Monday after it was backdated to August, the country's cricket board (BCCI) has said.

The 35-year-old, who played the last of his 57 one-day internationals in 2012 but has been active in domestic cricket, "inadvertently ingested" a prohibited substance to treat an upper respiratory tract infection, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

A urine sample c ...