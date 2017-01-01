UPDATE 2-AT&T walks away from deal to sell Huawei smartphones -WSJ
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds security concerns in paragraph 2)
Jan 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier, has backed off from a deal to sell smartphones made by
Chinese Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Huawei
and AT&T held talks, but security concerns arose. It could not
be learned whether the two sides ever reached a deal, and
ne ...
Subscribe