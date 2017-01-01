BC-AS--SKorea-Earns-Sams, 0421

Samsung's profit jumps 64 percent to record high on chips<

By YOUKYUNG LEE<

AP Technology Writer<

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics said its October-December operating profit jumped 64 percent to a record high, capping off 2017 with the biggest annual operating income and sales in its history thanks to the blockbuster semiconductor business.

In its earnings preview Tuesday, the South ...