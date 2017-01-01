BC-AS--SKorea-Earns-Sams, 0421
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Samsung's profit jumps 64 percent to record high on chips<
AP Photo NVJH120-0108181502<
Eds: Adds byline, more details. With AP Photos.<
By YOUKYUNG LEE<
AP Technology Writer<
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics said its October-December operating profit jumped 64 percent to a record high, capping off 2017 with the biggest annual operating income and sales in its history thanks to the blockbuster semiconductor business.
In its earnings preview Tuesday, the South ...
Subscribe