Apple should address youth phone addiction, say two large investors

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Elizabeth Dilts

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc shareholders

Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement

System are urging the smartphone maker to take steps to address

what they say is a growing problem of young people getting

addicted to Apple's iPhones, Jana partner Charles Penner said.

Jana, a leading activist shareholder, and CalSTRS, one of

the nation's largest public pension plans, delivered a letter to ...