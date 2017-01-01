UPDATE 1-Apple should address youth phone addiction, say two large investors
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc shareholders
Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement
System are urging the smartphone maker to take steps to address
what they say is a growing problem of young people getting
addicted to Apple's iPhones, Jana partner Charles Penner said.
Jana, a leading activist shareholder, and CalSTRS, one of
the nation's largest public pension plans, delivered a letter to ...
