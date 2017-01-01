BC-CB--Puerto Rico-Hurri, 0697

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

More equipment, crews head to Puerto Rico for power boost<

AP Photo XLAT110-1016171756<

Eds: Updates with comment from Puerto Rico's power company and Energy Answers.<

By DANICA COTO<

Associated Press<

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Federal officials said Monday that efforts to fully restore power to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria should get a boost with more work crews and more supplies arriving in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that it ...