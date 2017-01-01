BC-CB--Puerto Rico-Hurri, 0697
More equipment, crews head to Puerto Rico for power boost
By DANICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Federal officials said Monday that efforts to fully restore power to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria should get a boost with more work crews and more supplies arriving in the coming weeks.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that it ...
