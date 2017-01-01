BC-US--Bronx Fire 1st Ld, 0126

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Funeral held for 5 family members killed in NYC fire<

AP Photo NYJK506-1229170059<

Eds: APNewsNow. Updates with funeral services. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<

NEW YORK (AP) - Wails of grief rang out at a funeral for five family members who were killed in a Bronx apartment building fire.

The family members were among 13 people who died in the Dec. 28 fire, which officials say was caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners.

Monday's service in Manhattan was held f ...