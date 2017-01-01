BC-AS--Thailand-Prime Mi, 0237

BANGKOK (AP) - Thailand's prime minister evaded journalists' questions on Monday by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself and telling the reporters to quiz it instead of him.

Prayuth Chan-ocha then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughte ...