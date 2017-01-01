BC-RGL--Obit-Ottio 1st L, 0164

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Papua New Guinean rugby league player dies at 23<

Eds: Updates with media reports of Ottio dying during training in Papua New Guinea<

WIDNES, England (AP) - Kato Ottio, who played for Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup last year, has died after falling ill at training. He was 23.

English team Widnes Vikings announced Ottio's death, saying he was due to fly here this week to play in the upcoming Super League.

Ottio signed for Widnes at the end of last year from Australian ...