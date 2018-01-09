US-politics-Trump-health

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump medical exam won't include mental fitness test: WH

Washington, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - Donald Trump's scheduled medical exam this week won't include a psychiatric evaluation, the White House said Monday as questions mount over the US president's mental fitness.

Responding to queries on the subject, spokesman Hogan Gidley said simply: "No."

"He's sharp as a tack," Gidley told reporters on board Air Force One.

Trump, 71, will be examined at the Walter Reed military hospital in a Wash ...