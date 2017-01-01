China shuts 128,000 'harmful' websites in 2017 - Xinhua

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China shut as many as 128,000

websites that contained obscene and other "harmful" information

in 2017, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on

Monday, citing government data.

Xinhua said 30.9 million illegal publications were

confiscated over the course of 2017, while 1,900 people were

subject to criminal penalties, according to figures from the

national office in charge of combating pornography and illegal

publications.

