China shuts 128,000 'harmful' websites in 2017 - Xinhua
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China shut as many as 128,000
websites that contained obscene and other "harmful" information
in 2017, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on
Monday, citing government data.
Xinhua said 30.9 million illegal publications were
confiscated over the course of 2017, while 1,900 people were
subject to criminal penalties, according to figures from the
national office in charge of combating pornography and illegal
publications.
Subscribe