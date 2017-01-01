UPDATE 1-North, South Korea to hold talks as Winter Olympics help break ice

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* First inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015

* N.Korea participation in Winter Olympics main agenda

* Family reunions, easing military tension may also be on table (Adds U.S. State Department spokeswoman, paragraphs 14-17)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - North and South Korea will hold their first formal talks for more than two years on Tuesday, brought together by sport to discuss how the North's athletes can attend next month's Winter Olympics in the South despite si ...