Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NFL: Belichick 'absolutely' plans to coach Patriots next season

New York, Jan 8, 2018 (AFP) - Bill Belichick, who has coached the New England Patriots to five NFL crowns in the past 16 seasons, said Monday he "absolutely" plans to guide the defending Super Bowl champions again next season.

The 65-year-old was preparing the Patriots for Saturday night's home playoff game against the Tennessee Titans when he was asked about his future plans and gave his one-word response.

"Right now my inter ...