One person killed during protests in Tunisia - state news agency

TUNIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - One person was killed on Monday

during clashes between security forces and protesters in a

Tunisian town near the capital Tunis, state news agency TAP and

residents said.

The protest happened in Tebourba, some 40 km (25 miles) from

Tunis. Five people were wounded and brought to a hospital, TAP

said.

Protests against rising prices and tax increased spread to

around 10 towns across the North African country, residents told

Reuters. ...