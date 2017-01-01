One person killed during protests in Tunisia - state news agency
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TUNIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - One person was killed on Monday
during clashes between security forces and protesters in a
Tunisian town near the capital Tunis, state news agency TAP and
residents said.
The protest happened in Tebourba, some 40 km (25 miles) from
Tunis. Five people were wounded and brought to a hospital, TAP
said.
Protests against rising prices and tax increased spread to
around 10 towns across the North African country, residents told
Reuters. ...
Subscribe