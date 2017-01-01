Businessman killed in broad deadlight in Sofia
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
SOFIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The owner of one of Bulgaria's
biggest dairy companies was shot and killed in broad daylight on
Monday outside the company's office in Sofia, two sources
familiar with the case said.
The killing comes only a few days after Bulgaria, the
European Union's poorest and most corrupt country, assumed the
six-month, rotating presidency of the EU for the first time
since it joined in 2007.
Petar Hristov, 49, was shot dead while getting in his ...
