Businessman killed in broad deadlight in Sofia

SOFIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The owner of one of Bulgaria's

biggest dairy companies was shot and killed in broad daylight on

Monday outside the company's office in Sofia, two sources

familiar with the case said.

The killing comes only a few days after Bulgaria, the

European Union's poorest and most corrupt country, assumed the

six-month, rotating presidency of the EU for the first time

since it joined in 2007.

Petar Hristov, 49, was shot dead while getting in his ...