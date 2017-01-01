JK-NITISH-ADVICE - We're not here to only enjoy fruits: Nitish tells politicians

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today offered a piece of advice to politicians, like him, some of whom after becoming a part of the government unfortunately forget to serve people and think they are there to "only enjoy fruits".

Addressing party workers in Jammu city, Kumar said those in politics and public life should work with honesty. He stressed that the public has given us an opportunity to serve them and "we need to use it to work for their betterment."

Without identif ...