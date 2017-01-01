GLOBES-LD ANSARI - Ansari first man of Asian descent to win Globe for Best Actor

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Indian-origin star Aziz Ansari became the first man of Asian descent to bag the trophy in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical/Comedy category for his role in "The Master Of None".

It is also the first ever Golden Globe win for the 34- year-old actor.

"I genuinely didn't think I would win as all the websites said I was gonna lose. Also, I am glad that we won this one. To lose two of these in a row would have been a really sh***y moment for me. ...