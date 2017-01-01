TN-HC-TRANSPORT - HC directs TN govt not to terminate services of striking transport staff

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu government not to terminate striking transport employees from service without its permission.

The first bench, headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, made it clear that no striking worker can be terminated from service without the leave of the court.

It, however, declined to vacate its interim order passed on a PIL filed in this regard on January 5.

Taking a serious view of the strike, the court had said workers sho ...