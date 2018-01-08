Germany-economy-automobile-Daimler

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mercedes-Benz claims luxury pole position in 2017

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 8, 2018 (AFP) - Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world's biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, particularly in China, enabling it to clock up another record year.

The Stuttgart-based group reported sales of around 2.3 million cars last year, an increase of almost 10 percent on the figure for 2016 and its seventh record year in a row.

Much of the growth was attributable to ...