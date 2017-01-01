Russia rejects 1.4 bln euro EU sanctions claim in WTO dispute

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would

contest efforts by the European Union to impose 1.39 billion

euros ($1.67 billion) in trade sanctions over a World Trade

Organization dispute.

The EU said in December it was seeking authorisation to

impose the annual trade sanctions, alleging Russia had failed to

comply with a WTO ruling on pigs and pork.

The Russian Economy Ministry said on Monday those

accusations were unfounded.

The ministry sai ...