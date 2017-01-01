Russia rejects 1.4 bln euro EU sanctions claim in WTO dispute
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would
contest efforts by the European Union to impose 1.39 billion
euros ($1.67 billion) in trade sanctions over a World Trade
Organization dispute.
The EU said in December it was seeking authorisation to
impose the annual trade sanctions, alleging Russia had failed to
comply with a WTO ruling on pigs and pork.
The Russian Economy Ministry said on Monday those
accusations were unfounded.
The ministry sai ...
