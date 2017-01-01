Outcome of murder accused's second psych evaluation out next month

Contributed by NAMPA.

WINDHOEK, 08 JAN (NAMPA) - The outcome of the second psychiatric evaluation of a man on trial in the High Court on several counts of rape and a charge of murdering a two-year-old boy, will be made public next month.

State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu told presiding High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo on Monday that murder suspect Johannes Likuwa Hausiku has already undergone a second 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Windhoek Central Hospitals Psychiatric Unit in December 2017.

However, a report in re ...