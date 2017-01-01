Stars Black Out Golden Globes Red Carpet in Support of Time's Up Movement

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Kirsten Chuba

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - As expected, stars of film and television blacked out the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Women and men across the industry wore black in support of the #MeToo movement and gender equality in light of the recent wave of Hollywood sexual harassment allegations. Many on the carpet also wore pins supporting Time's Up, an initiative recently founded by 300 prominent women in entertainment to fight harassment and abuse in the workplace. The grou ...