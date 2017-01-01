BC-CRI--England-Stokes, 0268

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Stokes in England T20 squad for Australia series<

Associated Press<

SYDNEY (AP) - Allrounder Ben Stokes has been included in England's squad for the Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand starting later this month.

The 26-year-old Stokes had already been selected in England's One Day squad for the series against Australia, even though he remains unavailable for international selection as he waits to see if he will be charged following an incident outside a nightclub in England o ...