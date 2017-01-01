UK consumer spending falls in 2017 for first time in 5 years - Visa
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British shoppers tightened their
belts over Christmas, leading to the first year-on-year fall in
spending since 2012, and leading businesses aim to do the same
over 2018, two major surveys showed on Monday.
Evidence of a consumer slowdown in Britain has mounted since
official data showed the weakest household spending growth in
five years earlier in 2017 against a backdrop of high inflation
and worries about Brexit t ...
