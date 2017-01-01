UK consumer spending falls in 2017 for first time in 5 years - Visa

By David Milliken

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British shoppers tightened their

belts over Christmas, leading to the first year-on-year fall in

spending since 2012, and leading businesses aim to do the same

over 2018, two major surveys showed on Monday.

Evidence of a consumer slowdown in Britain has mounted since

official data showed the weakest household spending growth in

five years earlier in 2017 against a backdrop of high inflation

and worries about Brexit t ...