Norway Labour party deputy leader resigns amid sex claims

Oslo, Jan 7, 2018 (AFP) - Former Norwegian minister Trond Giske, a deputy leader of the Labour party, announced his resignation on Sunday after accusations that he sexually harassed young women.

Giske, 51, who served in several ministerial roles most recently as trade minister until 2013, was the subject of at least six accusations according to Norwegian media.

The details of those accusations have not been ma ...