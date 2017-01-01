Libyan coastguard recovers bodies of two migrants, others missing

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TRIPOLI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Libya's coastguard on Sunday

recovered the bodies of two female migrants who perished trying

to cross the Mediterranean and picked up at least 250 survivors

from two boats east of Tripoli, officials said.

One of the boats sank and the other was badly overcrowded,

coastguard officials said.

Survivors said that several dozen migrants were unaccounted

for and were feared to have drowned.

The boats were at sea near Garabulli, where depar ...