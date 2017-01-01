Cricket-Rain delays start of day three at Newlands

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAPE TOWN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of the third day's play of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday, with forecast for showers until mid-afternoon.

South Africa were set to resume their second innings on 65 for two, a lead of 142 on what is a lively wicket offering plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Hashim Amla (four) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (two) are the not out batsmen.

With low cloud and persistent drizzle in Cape Town soaking the ...