NBA notebook: Clippers F Griffin suffers concussion

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Blake Griffin sustained a concussion after

taking an elbow in the forehead late in the first quarter of Saturday's game

against the Golden State Warriors.

Griffin drove the baseline and was challenged at the rim by Warriors backup

center JaVale McGee with 2:11 remaining in the opening quarter.

Griffin was inadvertently elbowed by McGee on the play and collapsed to the

Staples Center floor. After several minutes, Griffin walked to the lock ...