France-child-kidnap

Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital

By Rémy ZAKA

Toulouse, France, Jan 6, 2018 (AFP) - A critically sick baby abducted by his father was found late Saturday after the hospital treating him launched an urgent appeal, informed sources said.

Baby Tizio was undergoing emergency treatment for an undisclosed illness and was attached to gastric and intravenous tubes when he was snatched on Friday evening f ...