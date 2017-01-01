UPDATE 1-UK's May to rejig cabinet on Monday, senior ministers safe -report

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May

will announce changes to her ministerial cabinet on Monday but

her foreign, finance, interior and Brexit ministers will keep

their jobs, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The Sunday Times said the reshuffle was aimed at bringing

younger women and non-white lawmakers into the cabinet in

attempt to appeal to voters who dealt May a setback in an

election last year.

