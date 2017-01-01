UPDATE 1-UK's May to rejig cabinet on Monday, senior ministers safe -report
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May
will announce changes to her ministerial cabinet on Monday but
her foreign, finance, interior and Brexit ministers will keep
their jobs, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
The Sunday Times said the reshuffle was aimed at bringing
younger women and non-white lawmakers into the cabinet in
attempt to appeal to voters who dealt May a setback in an
election last year.
