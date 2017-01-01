BC-AS--India-Corrupt Pol, 0139

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Indian court jails powerful politician for embezzling funds<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

PATNA, India (AP) - An Indian court has sentenced a powerful regional politician to 3 1/2 years in prison on a second conviction of embezzling state government funds as a top elected official two decades ago.

The court found Laloo Prasad Yadav and 15 others guilty of a criminal conspiracy to defraud the Bihar state government of 8.45 million rupees ($130,000). Judge Shivpal Singh on Saturday sentenced all the con ...