The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

PATNA, India (AP) - An Indian court has sentenced a powerful regional politician to 3 1/2 years in prison on a second conviction of embezzling state government funds as a top elected official two decades ago.
The court found Laloo Prasad Yadav and 15 others guilty of a criminal conspiracy to defraud the Bihar state government of 8.45 million rupees ($130,000). Judge Shivpal Singh on Saturday sentenced all the con ...

 

