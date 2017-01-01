BC-US--Winter Weather 2n, 0299

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

East Coast set for wickedly cold weekend of sub-zero temps<

AP Photo NYSYR101-0105180000, VANOV210-0105180715, NCWSN202-0105181159, VANOV501-1018171442, VAROA101-0105181433, NCKK101-0105181451, NJATL201-0105180029, NJATL202-0105181341, VANOV211-0105181457, VANOV209-0105180715<

Eds: Refreshes summary. With AP Photos. AP Video. AP Audio.<

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Brutally cold conditions are expected to envelop the East Coast most of this weekend, prompting wind chill warnings from Virginia to ...