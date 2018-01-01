UAE tax authority warns of false rumors around value-added tax

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

DUBAI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi has called on Saturday in an emailed statement on citizens and residents of the Gulf state to be wary of "uninformed and unreliable sources of information" in relation to the five percent value-added tax which the UAE and Saudi Arabia have implemented on January 1, 2018.

The FTA also warned of circulating "misleading information," emphasizing the importance of referencing and checking accurate sour ...