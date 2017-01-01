BC-SKI--WCup-Men's GS, 0145

Hirscher leads Kristoffersen in World Cup giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) - Marcel Hirscher edged ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen in a World Cup giant slalom that is shaping up to be another duel between the standout technical skiers on Saturday.

Six-time defending overall champion Hirscher was 0.11 seconds faster than his Norwegian rival, ...