Serbia awards Belgrade airport concession to France's Vinci
BELGRADE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Serbia awarded a 25-year
concession to run Belgrade airport Nikola Tesla to
French construction and engineering group Vinci, which
offered to pay 501 million euros, President Aleksandar Vucic
said on Saturday.
Vinci, Europe's biggest construction and concessions
company, pledged to invest 732 million euros over the 25 years,
Vucic said.
