Serbia awards Belgrade airport concession to France's Vinci

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BELGRADE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Serbia awarded a 25-year

concession to run Belgrade airport Nikola Tesla to

French construction and engineering group Vinci, which

offered to pay 501 million euros, President Aleksandar Vucic

said on Saturday.

Vinci, Europe's biggest construction and concessions

company, pledged to invest 732 million euros over the 25 years,

Vucic said.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Potter)

...