Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Football: Bayern's Heynckes rules out Vidal Chelsea move

Doha, Jan 6, 2018 (AFP) - Jupp Heynckes said Saturday there had been no contact between Bayern Munich and Chelsea over Arturo Vidal and the Chilean international would not be sold during the January transfer window.

The veteran coach was responding to media reports over a possible transfer of the midfielder, which Heynckes dismissed as "pure speculation".

"Certainly, there's been no contact between the clubs," Heynckes said at a pres ...