Heavy snow disrupts traffic, closes scenic spots in east China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NANJING/HEFEI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The first snow of the new year, which began hitting China on Wednesday, has continued to affect life and traffic in the country.

As of Saturday afternoon, 13 sections of expressways in Jiangsu Province remained closed due to wet and slippery conditions, the provincial transport department said.

In the neighboring Anhui Province, 51 scenic spots in nine cities were also shut due to safety concerns, the provincial tourism authority said.

According to the pro ...