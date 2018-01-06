Saudi-economy-taxation

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Saudi boosts citizen benefits as taxes bite

Riyadh, Jan 6, 2018 (AFP) - Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it had boosted stipends and benefits for citizens to cushion the impact of economic reforms including the kingdom's first ever taxes after an oil price slump.

Most working Saudi Arabians are employed by the state and, like nationals in other energy-flush Gulf monarchies, have long benefited from a generous welfare system.

After the 2014 oil market crash, Saudi Arabia as well as the neigh ...