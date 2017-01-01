Cricket-Seven years after 'that' 37, Khawaja finally gets his Ashes ton

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Seven years after Usman Khawaja was pronounced the saviour of Australian cricket when he scored a stylish 37 on debut, the 31-year-old finally notched up his first Ashes century on Saturday.

In 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the hosts heading for an innings defeat and 3-1 Ashes series loss, his elegant strokes were a light in a very dark sky for Australia.

Although he has not always been able to live up to the high expectations aroused b ...