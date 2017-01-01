Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Paul

Haggis on Friday denied accusations of sexual misconduct made by

four women, including two who accused him of rape.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported accusations by three

women who worked in the entertainment industry including that

Haggis had forcibly kissed them, or forced them to perform oral

sex, in encounters between 1996 and 2015. One of the three women

also accused Haggis of raping her. The wom ...