Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Paul
Haggis on Friday denied accusations of sexual misconduct made by
four women, including two who accused him of rape.
On Friday, the Associated Press reported accusations by three
women who worked in the entertainment industry including that
Haggis had forcibly kissed them, or forced them to perform oral
sex, in encounters between 1996 and 2015. One of the three women
also accused Haggis of raping her. The wom ...
